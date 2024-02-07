Palmetto General Hospital put on lockdown after a nearby shooting injures one, reports say

One person was injured Tuesday night after a shooting in Hialeah adjacent to Palmetto General Hospital, prompting officials to put the facility under lockdown, reports say.

Hialeah Police confirmed to NBC 6 that a shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m.

Ofc. Scarlett Hernandez, a Hialeah police spokesperson, told CBS4 Miami that the shooting took place outside the Palmetto General, 2001 W 68th St., triggering a lockdown.

“I can confirm that one male entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment,” she told the station.

Hialeah Police did not immediately respond for comment.

This is a developing story.