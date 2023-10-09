Palmetto investigators arrest man in connection to Sept. 3 fatal hit-and-run

The Palmetto Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Juan Victor Santiz Hernandez of Bradenton in connection to a Sept. 3 fatal hit-and-run collision.

The police officials alleged that Hernandez was the driver of a pickup truck involved in a motorcycle crash near U.S. 41 and 7th Street West that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist who was struck by the pickup truck. Records from the Palmetto Police and Florida Highway Patrol indicate that the motorcyclist was thrown off the motorcycle and was struck by two other southbound cars before dying at the scene.

The truck driver didn’t stop but fled the scene; the two other drivers stopped and called for help.

Palmetto investigators were able to trace the path of the pickup truck using private and city-owned video surveillance cameras, according to a news release from the agency. Using multiple camera surveillance videos, authorities got the truck’s license plate and located the truck registered to Hernandez.

Hernandez was booked in the Manatee County jail on Oct. 6. He is charged with hit and run involving death, not having a valid driver’s license involving death and tampering with evidence.

Palmetto Police investigators would still like to talk to anyone with information about this crash. They are asked to contact Corporal Ben Schlabach at 941-716-5585. People may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Pickup owner arrested following Palmetto investigation into crash