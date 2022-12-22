Palmetto man charged with shooting, killing woman who lived with him

A Palmetto man is charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found shot to death in the mobile home they shared together on Wednesday, the Palmetto Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, 69-year-old Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr., is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police officers responded to the Colonial Manor Mobile Home Park at 900 Ninth Avenue East at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a homicide, the department said in the news release.

Inside a home there, police found 52-year-old Tiffany Ann Marino dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Burkett and Marino lived together at the home, police said. Burkett was located nearby and arrested.

He was held without bond at the Manatee County Jail on Thursday, jail records showed.

No other details about the shooting were provided.

Anyone with information about the case can call Palmetto Police Department Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-723-4587, extension 313. Anonymous tips can be made through Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or at manateecrimestoppers.com.