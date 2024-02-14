Palmetto man dies after head-on collision with pickup truck in Manatee County, FHP says

A Palmetto man died Tuesday afternoon after a head-on car crash in northwest Manatee County.

The 66-year-old was driving a Hyundai sedan west on State Road 62 to the east of Saffold Road. A GMC pickup truck heading in the eastbound lane veered into the Hyundai’s lane and collided with the front of it, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The pickup truck driver, a 37-year-old man from Ruskin, had minor injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and both drivers wore seatbelts, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to an FHP news release.

State Road 62, also known as Wauchula Road, is a two-lane road that extends east from U.S. 301 in Parrish to U.S. 17 north of Wauchula in Hardee County.