Palmetto man faces murder charge after a fatal shooting at homeless camp, police say

Palmetto Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week in a homeless camp on the city’s outskirts.

Eric Lee Pompey Jr., 27, of Palmetto, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail, the Palmetto Police Department said in a news release on Friday.

On March 14, police were called to investigate a dead body found at a homeless camp, north of the 2100 block of U.S. 301 North in Palmetto, the department said.

Police arrived at the camp to find Kiefer Coxwell Jr., 34, shot multiple times, the release said. Through further investigation, police determined Coxwell died the night before.

Pompey and Coxwell were acquaintances of each other, the release said.

The investigation into Coxwell’s death is ongoing, but detectives believe Pompey acted alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palmetto Police Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-303-0873. Tipsters can also call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at the website www.manateecrimestoppers.com.