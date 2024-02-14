A 66-year-old Palmetto man was killed in a two-car Duette crash Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:34 p.m., the man was traveling in a Hyundai and was west on State Road 62, east of the Saffold Road, while a GMC pickup truck was traveling east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road.

The truck entered the westbound lane of State Road 62 and collided with the front of the Hyundai, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP will continue to investigate the crash.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Palmetto man killed in 2-car Duette crash, troopers say