Palmetto man now faces sex abuse charges involving 8 children after 1 lured from party

A Palmetto-area man, already charged with luring a 5-year-old girl from a birthday party last month and raping her, is now facing charges involving seven more victims — between the ages of 6 and 13.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Christopher Thompson on April 25 after the initial victim’s parents reported the sexual battery.

Thompson, 44, had lured the girl away from her friend’s birthday party in the Old Mill Preserve subdivision, near Buffalo Creek Park, to his house across the street in the 7000 block of Water Mill Street, Palmetto. They had both been attending the party.

Thompson forced the girl to watch home-made child porn showing him with other children. After sexually assaulting her, Thompson told her not say anything and they both went back to the party.

When detectives searched Thompson’s home, they found his child pornography collection including his home-made child porn and self-made video voyeurism on his electronic devices.

“Detectives also learned that Thompson’s crimes went undetected by multiple members of the community and his family,” the sheriff’s office said in an update Tuesday morning. “Information and other evidence received from his immediate family proved valuable in identifying the additional victims.”

To date, Thompson is facing charges in four separate cases in Manatee County, one case in Marion County and another in Madison, Alabama.

Anyone with any information about similar incidents or this case can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.