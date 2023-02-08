Palmetto middle school student arrested for a TikTok threat, deputies say

Manatee County School Resource deputies have arrested a middle school student for posting a video depicting himself “shooting up a classroom" on Wednesday.

The student at Buffalo Creek Middle School posted a TikTok simulating shots being fired in a classroom with a toy gun. He was located at the school and has admitted to making the social media post, sheriff's officials said.

A FortifyFL tip was received at 9:26 a.m. for the video, and he was arrested for making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting, a second degree felony charge.

There is no evidence that this student was involved in other recent school threats in Manatee County, sheriff's officials said.

His arrest follows two threats at Parrish High School this week, separate active shooter hoax call at Riverview High School on Oct. 11 and a slew of swatting calls across high schools in the country.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

