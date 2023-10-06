Palmetto police arrest Bradenton driver as suspect in fatal US 41 hit-and-run crash

The Palmetto Police Department arrested a Bradenton man in connection with an early September fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Police arrested 23-year-old Juan Victor Santiz Hernandez on Friday after investigators were able to identify his license plate tag from a camera that captured footage of the accident, according to a press release.

Detectives say they were able to trace the path of Hernandez’s Ford F-150 using multiple private and city-owned video surveillance cameras as it fled the scene of the crash. Using the video evidence, police investigators say they were able to obtain the license plate number and locate the truck.

Further investigations found that Hernandez was the owner of the truck, police say.

Palmetto Police Department arrested Hernandez on Friday morning, where he was booked into the Manatee County Jail and charged with hit and run involving death, no valid driver’s license involving death and tampering with evidence, the release says.

The crash happened on Sept. 3 just after 10 p.m. on Seventh Street West and U.S. 41 North when a southbound motorcycle was unable to avoid a northbound turning pickup truck, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

The driver of the pick-up truck, which police say was Hernandez, did not stop and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist, who police say was wearing a helmet at the time, was hit by two other drivers after he was ejected from his bike.

Hit-and-run victim’s family seeks justice

The motorcyclist died at the scene and was identified as 42-year-old Hoang Vuong, according to his family.

Vuong had been married to his wife, Santhana Sengphachanh, for 20 years, according to an obituary.

He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed spending time riding and exploding open roads. “His adventurous spirit and love for life were truly inspiring,” his obituary reads.

Vuong “will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, creativity, intelligence, and friendly nature made him an exceptional individual,” it says.

His family had been offering a $10,000 cash reward for anyone who had information that would lead to the arrest of the driver, according to Facebook.

“My family and my children needs justice,” Sengphachanh wrote on Facebook in September.

Palmetto Police investigators would still like to talk to anyone with information about this crash. If you have any information, please contact Corporal Ben Schlabach at 941-716-5585.

Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Those providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.