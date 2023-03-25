Palmetto Police arrest man for allegedly shooting and killing man in homeless encampment

The Palmetto Police Department arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting at a homeless encampment.

Eric Lee Pompey Jr., 27, from Palmetto, was arrested in connection to the shooting at a homeless encampment on March 13 on the eastern outskirts of the city, north of the 2100 block of U.S. 301 N.

The victim, 34-year-old Kiefer Coxwell Jr., was found in the homeless encampment by an acquaintance. He was shot multiple times. Investigators said that Pompey and Coxwell were acquaintances, and Pompey acted alone.

Pompey has been charged with second-degree homicide and has been booked into the Manatee County Jail with no bond.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Palmetto man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in homeless camp