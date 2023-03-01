Palmetto police rescue a man found clinging to Green Bridge in the Manatee River

Palmetto police rescued a man from the waters under the Green Bridge on Monday afternoon, the department said in a Facebook post.

Officers got a call that a man appeared to be in distress in the Manatee River under the bridge at 2:30 p.m. Monday, the post said.

An officer and detective responded to the scene by boat, while a sergeant gave directions to find the man from the fishing pier near Regatta Point Marina.

The post said the man was found clinging to a concrete piling and given a flotation device.

He told police he had fallen into the water someplace else and that a current had pulled him beneath the Green Bridge. He was in the water for around 10-15 minutes.

The man sustained minor injuries, and after being looked over by EMS, he was released from the scene.