Palmetto student accused of hitting a school resource officer. Here’s what happened

Two students were arrested at Buffalo Creek Middle School after a fight broke out on campus and one of the students struck a school resource officer.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the school resource officer at the middle school saw a group of students fighting in the campus courtyard and while trying to break up the fight, the deputy was hit several times in the face, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After he was struck, the sheriff’s office said the deputy radioed for backup and multiple patrol deputies arrived at the middle school, 7320 69th St. E in Palmetto, and took the students into custody.

The school resource officer, who suffered an injury to his jaw, was taken to the hospital later released, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says a 14-year-old middle school student was arrested and charged with fighting as well as a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Detectives say another student, also 14, was arrested for fighting.

A third student, who is 13, was criminally charged via a juvenile referral and said he was defending his cousin, who was being bullied, according to a release.

The Bradenton Herald does not name juvenile suspects.