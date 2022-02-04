Palmetto teen faces felony after laser pointed at sheriff’s helicopter, officials say

A Palmetto teen was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday after sheriff’s officials said he pointed a green laser at a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The Manatee County Aviation Unit was on air patrol when a green laser was repeatedly flashed at the pilot and helicopter at 7:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release.

The pilot contacted the Palmetto Police Department and reported the laser pointing, which is a federal crime.

Palmetto police found the teen in the area of 600 13th St. W and found the green laser in his pocket, the release said.

He was arrested on a charge of pointing a laser at a driver or pilot, which is a felony, and taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen’s parents were notified and responded to the scene, the release said.

The Federal Aviation Administration warns people of the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft’s and tracks reports of laser strikes. The number of laser strikes rose nationwide in 2021, and there were over 600 reported in Florida.

A Port Richey was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after he pointed a laser at a police helicopter in 2008.

“It’s very risky to point lasers at aircraft,” an FBI agent in that case said in a news release. “Whether it’s a helicopter or a large commercial airliner, it’s very dangerous. It’s especially dangerous on takeoff and landing, which are critical times of the flight.”