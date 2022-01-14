Palmieri proposes legislation to create citizen advisory board, add UPD staff

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced two proposed public safety measures Thursday — one to create a citizen public safety advisory board and one to add five Utica police officers.

Last February, the city's police reform advisory committee recommended a number of initiatives as part of a state-mandated police reform plan, including:

Establishment of a Crisis Intervention Team

Increase and Enhance Implicit Bias Training

Familiarize Recruits with City Neighborhoods

Mandatory Community Service Events Following a Hire

Rotate Officers Through Community Outreach

Develop Comprehensive Recruiting and Preparation Program

Training to Resolve Language Barriers for non-English speakers and Individuals who are deaf and/or hard of hearing

Work to Establish “Green Light” Districts

Add Adherence to Procedural Justice Policies to Body Cam Audits

Increase Peer Support for Officer Wellness

Increase Transparency with Citizen Complaints

Establish Civilian Public Safety Board and Auditor

Nine of those reforms, including creating a crisis intervention team and installing cameras in public areas, have been enacted, Palmieri's office said in a statement Thursday. A 10th item, establishing a citizen public safety advisory board, was submitted by the mayor to the city Common Council.

The remaining items would be part of Palmieri's budget proposal next month, officials said.

"This next step introduces important legislation that will allow for greater accountability and partnership between residents and public safety," city councilman and reform committee member Delvin Moody said in a statement. "I couldn't be more proud to see the reform plan actually take shape in the city."

Last year, the city's police reform advisory committee recommended such a board be made up of seven members chosen between the mayor, common council, local NAACP chapter and nominations by local nonprofits or advocacy group.

The board would receive citizen complaints, review civilian complaint investigations by Utica police's professional standards unit, and receive reports of criminal accusation against an officer. The board also would choose a person or agency each year to conduct a public safety audit.

Palmieri also proposed allocating funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to add five officers to the Utica Police Department to address gun violence in the city. The increase would need to be approved by the city Common Council.

Like other cities across the state, Utica saw a spike in gun violence this summer. The city previously announced investments in job placement programs to combat gun violence. Officials said Thursday that Utica was approved to join the state gun violence prevention program SNUG.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica mayor proposes legislation to create citizen-led police advisory board