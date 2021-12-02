Suspect pleads guilty in Lakeland drug case so he can get parole

Lakeland Correction staff found 30 Suboxone drug strips in a coffee can in the locker of Adonis Palmore, 26, in August 2019.

After over a year of legal wrangling, he pleaded guilty to the attempt to use the controlled substance. Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady gave him the maximum penalty of six months consecutive to the current prison term.

The Branch County Office of Indigent Defense had spent over a year trying to force Michigan Department of Corrections officials to produce surveillance video from the open dorm area where Palmore lived “and the area of control” around his locker.

The defenders wanted all the video showing the pod area where Palmore and seven others lived. They wanted to show what other inmates might have had access to the locker. There were orders to compel production, as well as log books from the dates of the searches of the area. Motions were filed to compel after there was no response to an original order to produce.

MDOC had also rejected a request for the public defender and an investigator to make an in-person inspection of the area and take measurements. They also wanted the security video of them unlocking Palmore’s locker.

Before more proceedings could take place to force the issues, Palmore hired Detroit area private attorney Patrick Erwin Nyenhuis to represent him as time for possible parole approached.

Nyenhuis was able to plead the five-year felony down to the six-month misdemeanor.

Palmore admitted 30 strips of the opioid Suboxone were in a coffee can in his designated locker. And he knew they were there.

Palmore was serving two to 10 years for larceny from a person and a series of convictions for possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

The Saginaw area residents is ready for parole for his original offenses. Nyenhuis said “Let’s finish this up, get him to be supervised by parole. I guess his earliest release date, which I think is about eight months or nine months away.”

O’Grady noted he had been in prison two and a half years since the offense and not had any other issues.

Story continues

“They decided to give you a parole date and location. So simply there's no need to interfere at this point," the judge said.

He had been in the prison system for 15 months when the drugs were found in his locker.

Palmore

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Adonis Palmore pleads guilty in drug case