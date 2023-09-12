Palmyra man found guilty of smashing window, leading mob into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A 44-year-old Palmyra man was found guilty Friday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which included smashing glass of the Senate Wing door allowing rioters to climb into the building.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, was found guilty of 10 charges, including five felonies, that include obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

The verdict followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates, who scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 9, 2024.

Leo Bozell IV, 44, from Palmyra, on the right, was found guilty Friday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol, which included smashing glass of the Senate Wing door allowing rioters to climb into the capitol building.

Bozell attended then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" movement at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, then proceeded to the Capitol grounds, according to court documents.

"Prior to January 6, the defendant helped to plan and coordinate events in Washington, D.C. in support of the former president's 'Stop the Steal' movement," prosecutors said in a pre-trial court filing. "On Jan. 6 itself, the defendant was involved in numerous pivotal moments that allowed rioters to overtake police lines, breach the building, and halt the election's certification."

Bozell approached the Northwest Stairs, lined with bike racks and police officers trying to prevent the mob from accessing the Capitol. He then used a bike rack as a makeshift ladder to ascend to the landing platform.

Prosecutors said rioters, along with Bozell, barreled through the police line. Once at the top of the stairs, the mob overtook another police line, gaining a path to the Capitol building.

"When Bozell reached the Senate Wing doors, Bozell bashed an exterior windowpane ten times with a hard object, causing it to crack and break," They said.

Leo Bozell IV was wearing a red and white hat and a distinctive blue sweatshirt with “Hershey Christian Academy” across the front during the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested in February 2021, after an FBI tipster identified him partially from his sweatshirt.

After climbing through the window, Bozell and other rioters chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs to the Ohio clock corridor, where other officers were waiting. Video then showed he entered then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, with prosecutors saying he appeared to have something in his hand when he left.

Soon after, Bozell was videoed on the balcony of the U.S. Senate Chamber. While still in the Senate Gallery, he climbed over railings and reached a pair of CSPAN cameras.

"Bozell pointed one camera at the ground, obstruction its recording ability, just as rioters made it to the Senate Floor," prosecutors said. "Bozell made it to the Senate floor shortly thereafter."

Prosecutors said Leo Bozell IV was was video taped on the balcony of the U.S. Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, where he reached a pair of CSPAN cameras to point them to the ground and obstruct their view.

Bozell, also known as Zeeker, was wearing a red and white hat and a distinctive blue sweatshirt with “Hershey Christian Academy” across the front during the riot. He was arrested in February 2021, after an FBI tipster identified him partially from his sweatshirt.

Bozell’s lawyer, William Shipley Jr., said in a pre-trial motion that Bozell "was – for the most part – simply lost and wandering from place-to-place observing events as they transpired." While the filing acknowledges Bozell broke the capital window, he did not engage in any violence against police officers once he was inside.

Cameron Edward Hess: Cleona man accused of assaulting police while forcing his way into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

The felony obstruction charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties, according to prosecutors. The misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of 3½ years of incarceration and potential financial penalties.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,146 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Joseph Fischer: Appeals court upholds charge for former North Cornwall officer's role in Jan. 6 riot

Anyone with information about the Jan. 6 riots can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Palmyra Pa. man guilty of 10 charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot