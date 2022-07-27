16-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday evening located, Palmyra Police report

Palmyra Borough Police said juvenile who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 26 has been located.

Madelyn Reich, 16, was reported missing at 5:53 p.m., according to officials in a news release.

Reich was described as being having brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near her residence in the first block of North Grant Street, before officials reported she was found Wednesday afternoon.

Officials did not give an update as to the details of her disappearance as of Wednesday afternoon.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

