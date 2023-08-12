Palo Alto man jailed with fighting, trying to disarm Port Carbon police officer

Aug. 11—PORT CARBON — A Palo Alto man was charged by Port Carbon police with trying to disarm an officer at his home on Aug. 3.

Christopher M. Landis, 23, of 210 E. Bacon St., faces one felony count of aggravated assault on a police officer; and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct filed by Patrolman Timothy Walsh.

Landis was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 straight cash bail.

Walsh said the incident began around 9 p.m. when he was called to the Landis home for complaints of burning and loud music. He said the fire department was also dispatched and that he arrived at the same time as the fire chief.

Walsh said there was a large fire burning in the back yard and loud music playing. Landis came to the fence area and was told about the complaints but became confrontational, started yelling and appeared to be intoxicated, Walsh said.

While being told by the fire chief about the burning ordinance, Walsh said, Landis became disorderly and cursed at him.

At that point, Walsh said he was attempting to place Landis in handcuffs for disorderly conduct, but Landis resisted and ran back into the yard.

Walsh said he followed Landis, and the man asked him if he wanted to fight.

Walsh said Landis grabbed his protective vest and tried to put him into a chokehold but that he managed to throw Landis to the ground.

The officer said Landis then grabbed for Walsh's Taser and still tried to choke him, forcing him to use several "compliance strikes" to Landis' face to gain control.

Landis was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries prior to being arraigned, Walsh said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 29 before Plachko in his Port Carbon courtroom.

