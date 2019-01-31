Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $214.82, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $214.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 16.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PANW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2019. In that report, analysts expect PANW to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $682.76 million, up 25.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion, which would represent changes of +30.08% and +24.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PANW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PANW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PANW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.38.

We can also see that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



