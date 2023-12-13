Palo Pinto commissioners buy devices that can switch between internet providers AT&T, Verizon

Dec. 13—PALO PINTO — County commissioners beefed up internet connections to the courthouse, sheriff's office and the Mineral Wells Annex on Monday.

The move comes in an era when internet interruptions far away can interrupt the county's online connection.

The offices need internet access to process birth, death, vehicle and other documents. Earlier this month, a deputy had to tell a series of Monday morning arriving residents they could not update car titles or handle other routine requests.

The latest interruption resulted from a fiber optic break in Denton, County Judge Shane Long said.

"It just seems to go on and on," he said. "There's a plan in Texas to add a bunch of (underground) power lines. And they're poking holes all over the state of Texas."

Long added that emergency 911 calls still go through even when interruptions occur.

"But it doesn't provide data to the sheriff's office," he said.

Radio Systems Manager Mike Simpson showed the court a backup device that's capable of automatically switching between service providers AT&T and Verizon.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Chad Jordan recommended buying one each for the courthouse, the sheriff's office and the Mineral Wells Annex.

"It keeps us from having to lose productivity," he said.

Simpson said the $1,600 devices, with an $80 monthly service fee, would not be a permanent fix but a necessary Bandaid.

"We'll come back with a better proposal," he said, clarifying the devices will remain useful in a backup role once a better solution is in place.

In other action Monday, the court emerged from closed-door personnel talks to name members to the boards of emergency services districts 1 and 2.

Three were named to ESD 1, which covers fire and ambulance calls in unincorporated parts of the county.

They are Brent Nance, Brad Potter and Jessica Rangel.

Two were named to the ESD2 board, which still has one vacancy. They are JoLynn O'Neal and Paul Smith. The Santo-based ambulance service covers that city, Brazos and Lone Star.

Terms on both panels are for two years.

Commissioners on Monday also acknowledged the chances for rain were good in the coming days and kept the burn ban off.

Residents in unincorporated parts of the county can continue to burn outdoors.

Later Monday, no action was taken as Long informed the court he and District Attorney Kriste Burnett have discussed renovations to her office now that the auditor and a commissioners office have relocated downstairs.

Burnett told commissioners she hopes to reshape the office to have just one way in and out.

"For me, it's a security issue," she said. "And it's about not having multiple ways into our office."

Long said the county will need guidance regarding fire codes and complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer told Burnett he would talk to her about the office renovation after the meeting ended.

Commissioners also opened six proposals on Monday for a new camera and door-access system at the courthouse in Palo Pinto.

Those will be evaluated before one of the companies is selected.

The court also agreed to enter a $207,000 lease/purchase agreement on a 2019 motor grader for Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Glover's road crew.

The purchase was contingent on an OK from County Attorney Maegen Kostiha.

Commissioners also voted to buy a new transmission for Precinct Constable Rod Price's patrol car. The cost is $5,200 and comes with a three-year warranty and unlimited mileage.