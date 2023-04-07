Palo Pinto County jury hands four-time felon life sentence on meth delivery charge

Apr. 7—PALO PINTO — Jurors in Palo Pinto County handed a four-time felon a life sentence Wednesday after convicting him of dealing methamphetamine from a southeast Mineral Wells home, District Attorney Kriste Burnett reported.

Burnett and Assistant D.A. Kason Mobley brought video and other evidence of Arthur Gilmer Cross Jr., 66, selling the drug in March 2022.

Testimony came from members of a joint task force of Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County law enforcement, as well as from the Criminal Investigative Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After Cross' six-woman, six-man jury reached its guilty verdict, the panel learned his criminal history during a punishment phase.

Those felony convictions were for aggravated robbery, sexual assault, retaliation and a previous drug delivery charge.

The previous felonies enhanced the punishment range from five to 99 years in prison for the first degree felony to a minimum of 25 years to life.

Burnett thanked the panel for the message it sent with the maximum punishment decision.

"The jury said by their verdict that they will not tolerate drug dealers in their community," she said.