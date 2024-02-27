Palo Pinto courthouse annex in MW to host election night public, forest service clearing fuels

Feb. 27—PALO PINTO — County residents can get a taste of election nights of old after commissioners agreed Monday to open the Mineral Wells Annex on March 5.

The action came as Elections Administrator Laura Watkins told the court of calls she's taken from voters asking if the elections office will be announcing results live from its Mineral Wells office.

The introduction of electronic voting machines has created one casualty — locals, and candidates, historically would converge on courthouses throughout the state to see the results first.

Often, a large chalkboard would be used to update different precincts as each box of ballots arrived and was counted.

Updates would be made as races see-sawed, with copies passed to the crowd which devoured the moving numbers.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer, whose job is not up for reelection, teased Watkins after she asked to open the break room at the east end of the building to the public.

"If you know where the chalkboard is, we'll let you do it," he quipped, drawing Watkins to remind the court the electronic counters vastly reduced election night staffs.

"We don't have time in between to make copies," she said. "We're done by 9 (p.m.)."

The east door of the annex, along Sixth Avenue at West Hubbard Street, will be open for the public from 7-9:30 p.m. on election night, the court decided.

That smaller parking lot was chosen because election results will be arriving through the building's west doors.

After the court approved her request, Watkins announced that 1,695 early ballots had been filled out by Sunday.

With five days left as of that morning, it appeared likely that early voting numbers would beat the 2,303 counted in the 2020 presidential cycle.

Also Monday, Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Chad Jordan told the court that Texas Forest Service crews will be clearing brush and other fuels from the area in anticipation of wildfire season.

Those crews were dotted up and down Farm-to-Market 4 Monday morning.

"They are trying to get rid of some fuels before we get into the wildfire season," Jordan said.

The marshal also recommended against reinstating the county burn ban, citing a very favorable 64 average rating on the 800-notch Keetch-Byram Drought Index.

Other discussions and action Monday included the following:

— County Auditor Melissa Mahan reported sales tax receipts from December were up nearly 6 percent compared with that month last year.

Mahan also reported total funds for the county stood at slightly more than $36 million.

— Public Works Director David McDonald told the court 13 septic permits were issued in January.

"All of them (were for) new homes," he said. "That's two less than (January) last year. It's going to be a little slower this year."

— Fry directed Information Technology Director Justin Smith to enlist the help of County Attorney Maegan Kostiha to address a lack of responsiveness Smith reported with the company migrating phone systems to the Mineral Wells Annex.

"We're still working with Bullseye," Smith said, after saying multiple calls daily to the company are not being returned. "It's getting harder and harder."

Fryer recommended Smith get with the county's lawyer, noting the length of time it's taking to set up full service in the year-old Annex.

"It's been too long," Fryer said.

— Commissioners lowered the speed limit on Chesnut Mountain Road in Precinct 4 to 40 mph. Fryer indicated lowering the speed limit in the southwest county road has been discussed for 15 years as new residents arrive.

— The court started a 20-day clock ticking for public comment or objection to converting Guydis Lane from a county road to a private road.

Court Administrative Assistant Stephanie Dunn told commissioners two property owners on the road had asked for the change, which the court acknowledged.