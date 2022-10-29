Palouse man pleads guilty to child molestation

Oct. 29—PALOUSE — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty after being accused of child molestation in the Whitman County Superior Court on Friday.

Kaleb Gibler, of Palouse, pleaded guilty to second degree felony child molestation. He was arrested Aug. 25 by the City of Palouse Police Department after he molested a 13-year-old girl.

The prosecution and defense recommended Gibler receive a Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative as he has no criminal history. Gibler will appear in court for sentencing Dec. 9.