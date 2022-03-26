Paltalk, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PALT) 31% Share Price Plunge Could Signal Some Risk

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) shares have had a horrible month, losing 31% after a relatively good period beforehand. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 20% in that time.

Even after such a large drop in price, Paltalk's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19x might still make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Paltalk's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Paltalk

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Paltalk will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Paltalk?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Paltalk would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 14%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 141% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.5%.

Story continues

With this information, we find it concerning that Paltalk is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Despite the recent share price weakness, Paltalk's P/E remains higher than most other companies. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Paltalk currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Paltalk is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Paltalk. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.