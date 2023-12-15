Palubicki appointed to Adams Superior Court

Dec. 14—RITZVILLE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the appointment of K. Peter Palubicki to the Adams County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Steve Dixon, who will retire from the bench after Dec. 31.

"Peter Palubicki is highly regarded and well prepared to serve the Adams County community in this role," said Inslee. "I'm pleased that he will bring his work ethic, compassion and skills to the Adams County Superior Court bench."

According to the announcement, Palubicki currently serves as the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the Adams County Prosecutor's Office, a position he has held since 2017. As chief deputy prosecuting attorney, Palubicki prosecutes the most serious felonies in Adams County, said the statement.

Palubicki has served communities throughout Washington as a deputy prosecuting attorney, including Stevens and San Juan counties.

"He is committed to improving access to the judicial system, and has earned the respect of judges and opposing counsel by consistently demonstrating his strong moral character, fairness and empathy," said the announcement.

According to the announcement, Palubicki founded Adams County Law Day in 2018, continuing his efforts to encourage young students to take an interest in the law and to become more informed about their constitutional rights. At the event, students participated in a mock trial. The program has grown over time due to its success and is now an annual multi-day event.

Palubicki earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, said the statement. He earned his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.