Palworld: Pokémon Company to investigate copying claims

The game takes place in a large open world and involves crafting items and supplies

The Pokémon Company says it plans to investigate copycat claims against online multiplayer sensation Palworld.

Fans have been pointing out similarities after the new title exploded in popularity this week.

In its first statement since, the Pokémon Company said it would take "appropriate action" if it found its copyright had been breached.

The boss of Palworld maker Pocketpair has said the game passed legal checks before release.

The game quickly earned the nickname "Pokémon with guns" when its first trailer was unveiled in 2021.

Players, known as "pal-tamers" travel around a large map battling human foes and creatures known as "pals" which can be captured and recruited.

Catching monsters is a central element of Pokémon but it was the designs of Palworld's companions that sparked copycat accusations.

Some commentators went as far as suggesting the new game had directly copied from the bigger title, a claim neither company has directly addressed.

The Pokémon Company's statement doesn't name Palworld but refers to "another company's game released in January 2024".

It says it has "received many inquiries" about that title, and it had "not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets".

"We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights," the company added.

Palworld has sold 8 million copies since it was released in "early access" - where the version available to players is not the final product - last Friday.

Fans were delighted by its graphics, mix of survival gameplay and creature collection, and despite server crashes the game has a "very positive" user rating from 80,000 reviews on digital store Steam.

The team behind the game has admitted its success had "exceeded expectations" and it was working to fix issues caused by the huge interest in the game.

Newsbeat logo

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.