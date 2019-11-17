'Pam Bondi is a great womem!': Another Trump typo mocked by Twitter users

Anyone who posts as many tweets as President Donald Trump is bound to have some typos here and there, but the president's typing errors tend to get more attention than those committed by the average user.

That was the case on Sunday, when "womem" became a trending term on the social media site after the president sent out that misspelling in a retweet praising former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump later deleted the tweet and posted a new one with the correct spelling.

"I agree Katrina, Pam Bondi is a great womem!" Trump wrote in his tweet, which shared a post from Katrina Campins, a former contestant on "The Apprentice."

Campins said she had the "utmost respect" for Bondi.

"Not only did she serve as the first woman Attorney General for Florida but she is a class act who is kind to other women regardless of her undeniable success. True strength," she wrote.

Earlier this month, the White House announced Bondi was joining the administration in a temporary role to handle "proactive impeachment messaging and other special projects as they arise."

As attorney general, Bondi was criticized by Democrats for not conducting a fraud investigation into Trump University after a review of consumer complaints against the for-profit real estate program. Critics pointed out the decision not to investigate the school came around the time Bondi received a $25,000 campaign contribution from Trump, though both denied wrongdoing.

Although the "womem" typo was not on the level of some Trump's other spelling gaffes –such as the mysterious covfefe tweet – and it's easy to see how one could mistakenly hit the "m" instead of the adjacent "n" key, Twitter users were quick to mock the president's mistake. And several had not forgotten Bondi's Trump University decision.

Sean Spicer: A very small group of people know exactly what Trump means by "womem." https://t.co/QeP1nEOV6U — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 17, 2019

Trump is not well, and he’s performing poorly with “womem” [sic]. https://t.co/6FUJ3jLdko pic.twitter.com/1V0IErgGDm — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 17, 2019

Does this womem drink covfefe? You klutz. — John Whistler (@johnawhistler) November 17, 2019

Girl, you’ll be a womem soon https://t.co/ipktBOhosY — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 17, 2019

Pam Bondi may be a great “womem” (autocorrect changed it back to ‘women’ about 10 times), if you think what constitutes a great woman is one who takes bribes. Your idea of greatness is obviously severely demented and disgraceful. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 17, 2019

I knew this #womem hashtag was about Donald Trump misspelling another word before I even tapped on it. pic.twitter.com/RqicsJeJox — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) November 17, 2019

You can always count on when you see a typo trending, it's courtesy of Trump #Womem — Post Mootelone (@MootePoints) November 17, 2019

Contributing: David Jackson

