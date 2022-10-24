Pam Moses files suit against state and Shelby County DAs office over voter-fraud case

Pamela Moses, a 45-year-old Memphis woman who was sentenced to six years in prison after a Shelby County jury found her guilty of false entry on permanent voter registration is suing the state of Tennessee, former Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and the current top prosecutor Steve Mulroy.

Moses, who later won a new trial and saw the charges dropped, is suing for emotional damages and punitive damages against the defendant; the lawsuit states she was punished and demoralized even as the errors that led to her charge of falsifying information on her voter registration occurred at the state level.

Moses' case garnered national attention following her February 2022 sentencing. Set amid a backdrop of growing concerns over voter suppression, organizations that advocated for Moses said her case was being used as a message to Black voters.

Moses spent 82 days in jail, and according to the suit, "suffered mental anguish, emotional distress, stress, anxiety,embarrassment, humiliation and demoralization."

Just City Executive Director Josh Spickler called the effort to prosecute Moses, "a thinly-veiled attempt to send a message to Black voters in this community."

The central contention in the case against Moses was that she knew a prior felony convictions, included an aggravated assault conviction from 2000, rendered her ineligible to vote or run for office. During a long-shot bid to secure a nomination for the 2019 Memphis mayoral race, Moses' tried to restore her voting rights and asked a probation officer to complete the certificate that starts the process in Tennessee.

That probation officer certified that Moses had completed probation for the crimes that stripped her of the right to vote.

That turned out to be inaccurate, but the state accused Moses' of manipulating the probation officer into certifying her as eligible to vote. Moses maintained during her trial and after that she genuinely believed she was free and clear to vote and run for office.

Shelby County Criminal Judge Mark Ward ordered a new trial for Moses after the district attorney's office turned over a key piece of evidence that was previously misplaced by the Department of Corrections. Rather than try Moses again, Weirch's office dropped the charges against in Moses in April, as scrutiny of the case mounted.

Within that scrutiny, advocates for Moses questioned why the state's resources were leveraged against Moses, a community activist that works to raise awareness for myriad issues including voter suppression in Tennessee.

The suit contends that the district attorney's office knew the, "certificate of restoration of voting rights was a result of the Shelby County Election Commission’s mistake."

"As a result, Plaintiff was wrongfully convicted, and her life was placed on pause while she fought to prove she had no involvement in the mistakes of the Shelby County Election Commission," the suit says.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal covering access and equity. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Pamela Moses sues Tennessee, Weirich and Mulroy over voter fraud case