Pam Taylor: Regulators, ag polluters need to step up

In 2009, the River Raisin Watershed Council and the Lenawee Conservation District issued their River Raisin Watershed Management Plan. This comprehensive, enforceable EPA Clean Water Act Section 319 plan identified agriculture and livestock manure, along with tile drainage, as sources of dissolved nitrates and phosphorus (DRP) that feed harmful algae (cyanobacteria) blooms plaguing western Lake Erie and, since then, our local inland lakes and streams.

In 2016, Michigan introduced its original plan for reducing phosphorus levels by 40% from watersheds emptying into western Lake Erie. Here, that’s most of the Raisin and the Bean Creek (Maumee River) watersheds. This plan is updated every two years. It’s centered around the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Plan (MAEAP), which is a list of things farms can do, like cover cropping, conservation tillage, and planting grass strips along waterways.

Michigan’s plan also includes biodigesters. After digestion, the same amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus are still there, only more concentrated in the digestate. While biodigesters remove minimal methane for recycling into renewable natural gas, they don’t remove CO2 or the two most dangerous gases — ammonia and hydrogen sulfide — which get burned off along with the rest of the methane and VOCs produced. Biodigesters don’t reduce the nutrients that cause water pollution at all.

Michigan just held its first-ever State of the Western Lake Erie Basin Conference (at an $80 fee per attendee) at Adrian College so the public could learn about Michigan’s 2024 Lake Erie updated plan. Many speakers spoke at this day-long event. The plan itself wasn’t presented.

We’re nowhere near meeting the 40% reduction goal. In fact, DRP is going up, not down.

The highlight of the day by far was Michigan’s Dept. of Energy, Great Lakes, and the Environment’s (EGLE) morning presentation about the local water quality data they’ve collected in the tributaries here. It’s excellent science and a great start at accurately identifying individual sources, preventives, and remedies that actually work at the field level.

Stricter phosphorus standards are coming for some wastewater treatment plants. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA-Detroit metro area wastewater treatment) has met its 40% phosphorus reduction goal. Upstream phosphorus from non-point sources is more than twice what Detroit gets from its sewage, and agriculture is the biggest source by far in Michigan’s portion of the Western Lake Erie watershed.

The rest of the day was filled with various conversations and reports about engineered projects that are expensive to build and operate over the long-term, like the aforementioned biodigesters, drainwater management systems, and constructed wetlands. Missing was anything about the cost to research, design, construct, implement, or maintain any of these, their long-term efficacy, or who would pay for them. Or what it cost taxpayers just to hold this event which at times felt a little like a team-building exercise to get participant buy-in straight out of a 1980s 300-level organizational behavior class. Fortunately, there wasn’t a ROPES course.

Nothing about rural septic systems, which are definitely a nutrient pollution problem here.

The problem’s getting worse, despite all the tax money spent. The 2022 bloom was worse than the baseline in 2008, the year before the River Raisin Watershed Management Plan was implemented, and we have blooms in more inland waters here now. Taxpayers have spent over half a billion dollars since 2010 on research and programs. We were told that MAEAP’s (which costs $3 million annually) success is judged by how many farms are enrolled. However, no quantifiable water quality metrics are used. More taxpayer money shouldn’t disappear into this abyss.

Agricultural contamination of water, soil and air is a polluter-created problem. This isn’t a we’re-all-in-this-together thing. Others aren’t the cause and they shouldn’t pay a dime for any of this. Until the lack of regulation and enforcement and ag polluters’ (mostly large livestock farms, here) efforts to transfer their costs of waste disposal to everyone else are addressed, it’s only going to get worse.

— Pam Taylor is a retired Lenawee County teacher and an environmental activist. She can be reached at ptaylor001@msn.com.

