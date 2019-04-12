Pamela Anderson continues to defend Julian Assange following meltdown over his arrest

Pamela Anderson continued to come to the defense of her close friend, Julian Assange, following his arrest on what his lawyer said was an extradition request from the United States.

On Thursday, the Wikileaks founder was taken into custody inside the embassy of Ecuador in London, where he had lived for the past seven years.

Anderson argued Assange was performing an important public service with WikiLeaks.

"Was anyone prosecuted for war crimes and corruption exposed by Wikileaks ?" Anderson, 51, tweeted Friday. "How is it more important to prosecute a journalist for exposing factual information that was to warn citizens of what their governments are secretly up to."

Earlier on the social media site, she lamented governmental limits on First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.

"In the United States the First Amendment guarantees free speech though the United States like all modern democracies places limits on this freedom," she wrote.

Anderson also encouraged her more than 1 million followers to sign a petition opposing Assange's extradition. As of late Friday morning, the campaign had more than 50,000 signatures.

In an explicit string of tweets Thursday, Anderson questioned the motives of the governments in America, Great Britain in Ecuador, all of which were involved in the arrest.

"I am in shock.." she tweeted. "He looks very bad. How could you Equador? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK? Of course - you are America’s (expletive) and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit (expletive)."

"And the USA ?" she continued. "This toxic coward of a President He needs to rally his base? - You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE"

Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder arrested on US extradition request, lawyer says

The former "Baywatch" star, who has been dating 33-year-old soccer star Adil Rami since 2017, says she met Assange in 2014 and has previously hinted that she had a romantic relationship with him, telling Fox News in an interview last year that “there’s definitely a romantic kind of connection 'cause it’s a romantic struggle" and "we have this closeness … he’s not close to people like he is to me.”

However, in a 2018 interview with "Good Morning Britain," Anderson gave a conflicting report about the nature of her relationship with Assange, saying, “I wouldn’t call it romance, I already have romance in my life. Can one man do it all?”

Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno announced Thursday that his country had dropped Assange’s asylum status in a videotaped statement, saying that his government's patience for Assange's behavior "has reached its limit."

We're done: Ecuador accuses WikiLeaks of violating asylum deal in London embassy

In a list of grievances, Moreno said Assange had installed prohibited electronic equipment in the embassy, blocked security cameras and even "accessed the security files of our embassy without permission." He said Assange also had "confronted and mistreated the diplomatic guards."

Assange, an Australian national, took refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning over rape allegations. Although the Swedish allegations have been dropped, he was still wanted by the British for jumping bail back then.

Before Thursday's arrest, he had rarely stepped foot outside the embassy compound out of fear that the United States would immediately seek his arrest and extradition over the leaking of classified documents to WikiLeaks by then-U.S. Army soldier Chelsea Manning.

Sean Rossman and Doug Stanglin contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pamela Anderson continues to defend Julian Assange following meltdown over his arrest