Pamela Moses' legal team pushes for dropped charges in lieu of new trial in voter fraud case

Micaela A Watts, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read

As Pamela Moses faces a new trial for allegedly falsifying information on an official election document, her attorneys are pushing for Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich to drop the charges against the 44-year-old Memphis woman.

Moses, along with members of her legal team, spoke Friday in front of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex.

Her lead attorney, Los Angeles-based Rodney Diggs, thanked Weirich's office for turning over a document from the Tennessee Department of Corrections that ultimately led to Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Mark Ward ordering a new trial for Moses, but Diggs insisted the charges be dropped.

Pamela Moses appeared with supporters and her legal team outside of Shelby County&#39;s criminal justice center on March 11, 2022. Moses was previously sentenced to six years in prison for voter fraud, until a judge ordered a new trial and issued a bond.
Pamela Moses appeared with supporters and her legal team outside of Shelby County's criminal justice center on March 11, 2022. Moses was previously sentenced to six years in prison for voter fraud, until a judge ordered a new trial and issued a bond.

MEMPHIS NEWS: Group asks for racial equity audit of Amy Weirich's office after Pamela Moses sentencing

PREVIOUSLY: Pamela Moses sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote

With the new evidence entered into court records, Diggs said, a jury would almost certainly find Moses innocent. Should Weirich's office decline to drop the charges, Diggs said, then Weirich's office should recuse itself from prosecuting Moses a second time.

"Initially, Judge Ward got it wrong. But I do want to thank him for taking about two hours to review the document Ms. Moses had, and read the document, and agreed that a new trial should be held," Diggs said.

In January, Ward sentenced Moses to six years in prison after a jury found Moses knowingly falsified information on a voting document, and agreed with prosecutors that Moses engineered the mistake that a Department of Corrections official made.

The lead-up to the January 2022 sentence is a tangled web that starts in 2000, when Moses pleaded guilty to a felony charge and lost her right to vote. She regained the right to vote, but then lost it again in 2015 after pleading guilty to felony charges of perjury, forgery and stalking.

The saga of of Moses' trial, conviction, and the subsequent overturn of that conviction has generated national attention as it touches on themes of voter suppression in the U.S., and raised questions about the disparity in the criminal justice system over who is punished more harshly in voting rights cases.

Pamela Moses: Is it racism or justice? The legal tangle behind a Black woman's six-year sentence for voter fraud.

Moses has maintained she believed her voting rights were restored after a probation officer with the Department of Corrections certified Moses had completed probation for the crimes impacting her voting rights, so Moses submitted the certificate and registered to vote.

Speaking in front of the criminal justice center Friday, Moses described the hardships she endured while incarcerated including, she said, a brutal case of COVID-19.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Pamela Moses' attorneys ask for charges to be dropped, no new trial

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza to treat early-stage breast cancer

    AstraZeneca said on Friday the drug, Lynparza, was approved for patients with a form of genetically mutated high-risk early-stage breast cancer called BRCA-mutated HER2-negative, who have already been treated with chemotherapy either before or after surgery. The approval was based on results from a late-stage study in which the drug showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival, reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences and second cancers or death by 42% compared with placebo.

  • Durant, Nets rout 76ers in Simmons' return to Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) The 76ers fans came to boo Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 25 points in Brooklyn's dominating first half in the Nets' 129-100 blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday night in Simmons' much-hyped return to Philadelphia. Seth Curry added 24 points, and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Nets.

  • Cuomo's impeachment looms after NY Assembly leader says governor can't remain in office

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces an uncertain political future. Here's what happens next.

  • Polk County Sheriff detention deputy charged with lewd acts

    Polk County Sheriff Detention Deputy arrested for lewd acts with inmate

  • Fort Worth school district can once again require masks, Court of Appeals rules

    The opinion is the latest, but likely not the last, decision in a legal battle over masks in schools.

  • Ex-police chief guilty of child rape first reported in 2012

    A former police chief has been convicted of raping a child and related offenses in abuse the victim said began when she was about 4 years old and occurred hundreds of times over the following seven years. The case in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Carbon County against former Weissport Police Chief Brent Robert Getz, 30, and a friend of his languished for several years after police first learned of the allegations. After his 2019 arrest, Getz was fired from his job as police chief in Weissport, a town of some 400 residents 77 miles (124 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

  • Treasury sanctions more Russian elites, oligarchs and political leaders

    The U.S. Treasury announced Friday it has sanctioned additional Russians, including Kremlin elites and political leaders who support Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The new wave of sanctions is part of a larger strategy aimed at crippling the Russian economy and leaders who have enabled Russia's unprovoked attacks. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Biden administration had previously imposed a series o

  • ‘Smiling Shooter’ Reveals Motive Behind Sonic Drive-In Murders, Requests Execution

    A Nebraska man dubbed the “Smiling Shooter” by the media has provided a motive behind why he killed several people — and is demanding to be executed. On Monday, Roberto Silva Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to 15 charges in connection with the deaths of two people and the wounding of two others at a Sonic Drive-In, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement to Oxygen.com. On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva “threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire” at the Bellevu

  • ‘Mommy gives me owies.’ Woman accused of torturing 6-year-old, Washington cops say

    The child was found unresponsive after the woman’s boyfriend called the police, authorities said.

  • NYC suspect who hit Asian man with hammer has 47 prior arrests, threatens killing spree when she is released

    An individual wanted for hitting an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform has been charged with hate crimes and ordered held on a $300,000 bail on Friday. Christian Jeffers, who reportedly identifies as a woman, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, which occurred on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea on Tuesday night. Jeffers, 48, and the unidentified victim, 29, reportedly bumped into each other and got into an argument.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

    The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city, her attorney said Thursday. The woman has filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit because she feels betrayed by police officers who broke her trust and violated her rights, said her attorney, Adante Pointer. Pointer declined to identify his client.

  • Daytona Beach stabbings: Suspect arrested for stabbing, cutting throats of married couple, sheriff says

    Police officers have made an arrest in the brutal murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

  • Police searching for man caught on cam kicking another unconscious

    Springdale Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera repeatedly kicking another man on the ground until he fell unconscious. The assault happened on June 12, 2021 at around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Springdale Super 8. Police said they were called for reports of a man knocked unconscious. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the victim in the parking lot and, "unprovoked and without warning" punching the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, police said the suspect kicked him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious. As the victim laid unconscious on the ground, the suspect kicked him in the head again, police said. Anyone with information on the assault or the suspect in this case should contact Detective Tuazon at 513.346.5760 or at rtuazon@springdale.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.

  • Lamborghini driver attacked in LA robbery attempt

    A man who had just parked his Lamborghini outside his downtown Los Angeles apartment building was pistol-whipped in an attempted robbery Sunday. Suspects are still at large, and officials are asking for the public's assistance in their arrest. (March 10)

  • Jussie Smollett sentencing: Legal experts weigh in after actor learns fate

    The former "Empire" star, 39, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation and was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

  • Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen in restaurant fight

    The 42-year-old officer was with a male friend when they got into a dispute with another group inside the Hudson Market.

  • Gabby Petito's remains identified; coroner initially rules death a homicide

    Law enforcement on Tuesday will be combing the woods from the Venice side of the reserve along with adjoining lands.

  • Boy rescued from house where youth pastor made child porn, Georgia cops say

    Police said the child had no family for support and the minister was taking care of them.

  • Feds file superseding indictment against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, claim she lied about living in Florida

    Federal prosecutors revealed more of their case Thursday against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, including a December 2020 letter to her mortgage lender where Mosby claimed she and her family had spent the past 70 days living in Florida. Prosecutors cited the newly revealed letter to strengthen their claim Mosby lied to lenders to receive more favorable financial terms for two ...

  • "Execution" of 9 people shakes usually peaceful town in Mexico

    A resident told reporters that armed men had arrived in trucks, entered the house and started shooting.