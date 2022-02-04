Pamela Moses sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote

Then-mayoral candidate Pamela Moses chats with attendees of a May Day gathering outside city hall in Memphis on May 1, 2019. Moses was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of illegally registering to vote.

Pamela Moses was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this week after being convicted on charges of illegally registering to vote in 2021.

Moses, 44, was convicted in November 2021 of illegally registering to vote in 2019, was sentenced to six years and one day. She maintains that she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote.

In 2015, she pleaded guilty to two felonies as well as three misdemeanors and was placed on probation for seven years. The felony convictions made her permanently ineligible to vote in Tennessee.

The judge who sentenced Moses accused her of deceiving officials but Moses argued that she believed her voting rights had been restored when she looked into voting in 2019.

For subscribers: Gov. Bill Lee is jumping into the school book debate. How it could play out in Tennessee

The case has made national news, after The Guardian, a British news website, released a story on Thursday.

Moses claimed in an interview with The Guardian that when she pleaded guilty to the felonies in 2015, she was unaware that would make her ineligible to vote.

The Guardian also published a letter showing that the court failed to send election officials the documents needed to remove her from the voter rolls.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Pamela Moses sentenced to prison for illegally registering to vote