Pamela Smart files new request to have sentence commuted

Dec. 7—In a new appeal for clemency, Pamela Smart is apologizing and taking responsibility for actions that led to the 1990 killing of her husband in one of New Hampshire's most sensational murder cases.

Smart's attorney, Robert E. Juceam, filed a petition with the Attorney General's Office seeking a clemency hearing with the Governor and Executive Council. Sununu and the council rejected her most recent request in 2019. Previous requests also were rejected.

Smart, 54, has spent more than half her life in prison since being convicted in 1991 as an accomplice to the murder of her husband, Gregg Smart.

She was 22 in 1990 when she was accused of orchestrating her husband's murder with the help of a 15-year-old lover, William "Billy" Flynn, and three of his teenage friends, who tried to make the fatal shooting in the Smarts' Derry home look like a botched robbery. The plot unraveled, and the ensuing trial attracted worldwide interest.

At the time of her husband's murder, Smart admitted to having an affair with Flynn but denied her involvement in the killing.

"It took years, even decades, for me to accept responsibility and I must carry that burden, alone and deservedly, for the rest of my life recognizing that the pain and suffering I caused are irreparable," Smart wrote in a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council.

"I apologize to the entire Smart family, my own family, and all who were directly or indirectly impacted by my actions and misjudgment. I blamed others for my incarceration because I was immature, selfish and proud. I refused to see my own role in Gregg's death and instead referred blame elsewhere."

"This burden is something I can never — and should never — be free of, because my actions have forever changed the course of many lives, including my own," Smart wrote.

Smart was convicted by a Rockingham County jury in 1991 of accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with a witness in connection with the shooting death of her 24-year-old husband, to whom she had been married for less than a year.

Smart received a sentence of life without possibility of parole. She remains behind bars at the maximum-security women's prison in Bedford Hills, N.Y.

Smart appealed her conviction all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case. She filed her first petition for commutation in 2004.

Associate Attorney General Jeffery A. Strelzin on Tuesday acknowledged his department has received Smart's petition for commutation.

"That document and the accompanying paperwork are under review and we will be providing a response," Strelzin said in a statement.

In 2019 the AG's Office opposed Smart's petition, noting the evidence against her was overwhelming and saying she "has never accepted full responsibility."

Sununu said while his office has not directly received the request from Smart's attorneys, the process will play out the same as any other commutation or pardon request.

"Once the Attorney General's Office files a request for a commutation, the Executive Council will decide whether to hold a hearing on the matter," Sununu said in a statement. "Here in New Hampshire, we have a fair and thorough process, and it is important to let the process play out."

Aside from Smart, everyone else convicted in the case has been paroled, thanks to deals for reduced sentencing in exchange for their testimony against Smart.

Flynn, who fired the murder weapon, was released in 2015 after serving nearly 25 years behind bars.

Patrick Randall, who held a knife to Gregg Smart's face, was paroled in June 2015. Vance Lattime, who provided the vehicle and gun, was paroled in August 2015. Raymond Fowler, who was present during the killing, was paroled in 2003.

In her petition, Smart said she's "not coming from a place where I can say I 'deserve' a commutation of sentence."

"What has tormented me for three decades, however, is not only the horrible and undeserved murder of my husband, Gregg, but knowing that my aging parents who are in declining health and are suffering because of my poor judgments and inexcusable acts," Smart wrote.

"They do not deserve, now have ever deserved, such a painful and devastating burden. I have deprived them of the joys of being grandparents and the comfort of my care in their declining age."

