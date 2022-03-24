Pamela Smart, who had teenage lover kill her husband, denied reduced sentence

A New Hampshire state council unanimously rejected Pamela Smart’s request to be released from prison early Wednesday.

Smart, now 54, was convicted in 1991 of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering in the death of her husband Greggory. According to prosecutors, Smart, a media coordinator at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, N.H., enlisted her lover, 15-year-old student Billy Flynn, to kill Greggory by threatening to stop having sex with him.

Flynn was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison; he was released on parole in 2015.

Three other teenagers who helped Flynn pull off the murder, including the getaway driver and Vince Lattime, who hid the gun at his house, were also convicted. All have since been released.

“I offer no excuses for my actions and behavior. I’m to blame,” Smart said in a recorded statement to the attorney general’s office when she filed her request in December.

“I regret that it took me so long to apologize to the Smart family, my own family, and everyone else. But I think that I wasn’t at a place where I was willing to own that or face that,” she said. “I was young and selfish and I wasn’t thinking about the consequences of what I was doing.”

The state council voted 5-0 to reject her plea for a sentence reduction.

Smart has not proven she has “has truly changed and fully acknowledged all the crimes she committed as an accomplice and conspirator in her husband’s murder, and the perpetrator of witness tampering,” Jeffery Strelzin, associate attorney general, wrote.

“Decades of lies cannot be undone in an instant by newfound claims of remorse and a vague acceptance of responsibility,” he said.

The murder and Smart’s circus of a trial inspired many books and movies, including the 1995 “To Die For,” starring Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and Matt Dillon.