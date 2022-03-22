Pamela Smart's latest bid for clemency before Executive Council

Mar. 22—CONCORD — The Executive Council on Wednesday will take up Pamela Smart's latest bid to commute her life sentence for being an accomplice to first-degree murder in the 1990 killing of her husband, Gregg.

The council, with both Republican and Democratic majorities, has twice rejected previous pleas from Smart, 54, most recently in 2019.

In this new appeal, Smart apologized and took responsibility for her actions. She is is seeking a clemency hearing, according to her attorney, Robert Juceam.

In a 55-page response, Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin urged the council to reject Smart's request.

"Given the decades of deceit and the many lies the petitioner (Smart) has told, it is wise to be skeptical of her apology and claims of acceptance of some or all responsibility for her husband's murder. The undisputed truth is that the petitioner has told a false narrative for over thirty years," Strelzin wrote.

"Just because she has decided to change her narrative now does not mean that she has truly changed and fully acknowledged all the crimes she committed as an accomplice and conspirator in her husband's murder, and the perpetrator of witness tampering."

Smart was 22 in 1990 when she was accused of orchestrating her husband's murder with the help of a 15-year-old lover, William "Billy" Flynn, and three of his teenage friends, who tried to make the fatal shooting in the Smarts' Derry home look like a botched robbery. The plot unraveled, and the ensuing trial attracted worldwide interest.

During her trial, Smart admitted to having an affair with Flynn but denied her involvement in the killing.

Smart received a sentence of life without possibility of parole.

She remains behind bars at the maximum-security women's prison in Bedford Hills, N.Y.

Aside from Smart, everyone else convicted in the case has been paroled, thanks to deals for reduced sentencing in exchange for their testimony against Smart.

"It took years, even decades, for me to accept responsibility and I must carry that burden, alone and deservedly, for the rest of my life recognizing that the pain and suffering I caused are irreparable," Smart wrote in a letter last August to Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council.

"I apologize to the entire Smart family, my own family, and all who were directly or indirectly impacted by my actions and misjudgment. I blamed others for my incarceration because I was immature, selfish and proud. I refused to see my own role in Gregg's death and instead referred blame elsewhere."

"This burden is something I can never — and should never — be free of, because my actions have forever changed the course of many lives, including my own," Smart wrote.

Smart's lawyer had cited the pardon given to three other women charged with murder — Jane Briand in 1996, Kathleen Kaplan in 1988 and Jesse Rullo in 1980.

Strelzin pointed out that all three of those cases were second-degree murder, not first-degree murder as Smart's crime was.

Unlike Smart, Kaplan and Briand both pleaded guilty, did not lie under oath and were physically and sexually abused by their husbands/victims, he said.

None of the three enticed a juvenile to kill their husband, Strelzin said.

