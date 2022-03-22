Pamela Smart's latest bid for clemency heads to NH Executive Council. Here's her case.

CONCORD — The state's Executive Council will consider on Wednesday Pamela Smart's latest effort to commute her life sentence for being the mastermind of her husband's murder.

The council, which rejected her previous pleas for clemency, will meet at 10 a.m. at the New Hampshire Statehouse.

Smart's attorney, Robert E. Juceam, filed the 300-plus-page petition with the attorney general's office in December requesting a hearing from the governor and the state Executive Council.

The attorney general's office is once again opposing the petition.

Smart, 54, has spent half her life in prison after being convicted of being an accomplice to murder on March 22, 1991.

Smart was 22 in 1990 when she was accused of enlisting then-16-year-old William “Billy” Flynn, with whom she was having an affair, and three of his friends to kill her husband Greggory on May 1, 1990, and make it look like a botched burglary. A media coordinator at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton at the time of her husband’s murder, Smart admitted to the affair but denied her involvement in the murder.

Everyone charged in the case except Smart has since been paroled after reaching deals for reduced sentencing in exchange for their testimony against Smart.

In her latest petition, Smart stated she has "accepted responsibility" and acknowledged that it was her actions that led to the murder of her husband.

"It took years, even decades, for me to accept responsibility and I must carry that burden, alone and deservedly, for the rest of my life recognizing that the pain and suffering I caused are irreparable," Smart wrote in a letter to the governor and Executive Council apologizing to Gregg Smart's family, her family and "all who were directly or indirectly impacted by my actions and misjudgment."

"This burden is something I can never- and should never- be free of, because my actions have forever changed the course of many lives, including my own."

In a 55-page response, Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin urged the council to reject her request, telling them it's "wise to be skeptical of her apology and claims of acceptance."

"The undisputed truth is that the petitioner has told a false narrative for over 30 years," Strelzin wrote.

Smart's petition makes her case

While in prison, Smart has received two master’s degrees, one in criminal law and another in English literature, and became an ordained minister.

Smart's petition details her work with mentoring and tutoring prisoners in their academic pursuits as well as working with prisoners with mental illness, special needs and those with HIV and AIDS. It includes 19 letters in support of commutation from current and former prisoners she has helped over the years and 19 from prison staff and program leaders who speak highly of her including one from Elaine Lord, who served as the Bedford Hills superintendent from 1984 to 2014.

Eleanor Pam, Smart's spokesperson, said they hope the council will grant Smart a hearing.

"Now 54 years old, she has spent more than half her life in prison," Pam said. "The actual, confessed murderers of Gregg Smart have all long been released. It is our hope that the governor and Executive Council will come to the realization that Ms. Smart's sentence is one of extermination, not rehabilitation. ... Keeping her imprisoned forever does not further justice."

