Pampa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $463 million in its fourth quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of $7.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 41 cents per share.

The electricity company posted revenue of $285 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $367 million, or $5.95 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

Pampa shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.97, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

