Pan American Games set to open in Chile with many athletes eyeing spots at the Paris Olympics

MAURICIO SAVARESE
·4 min read
0

The Pan American Games open Friday in Chile's capital with more than 100 spots available for next year's Paris Olympics and the usual contest to see who will finish second behind the United States in the medals chart.

More than 6,800 athletes from 41 countries and territories will compete in Santiago over 17 days. Competitors in 20 sports, including gymnastics, boxing and swimming, will be looking to directly qualify for the Olympics. Other sports will offer spots based on quotas, ranking points or minimum qualification standards.

The Pan American Games, the largest multi-sport event in the Americas, are held every four years and precede the Olympics by a year. Santiago, where the streets have been rocked by protests in recent years, will debut as host. About 17,000 volunteers and 3,000 security officers will work at the event.

If injuries don't get in the way, the U.S. team in Chile will include 93 Olympians and 32 Olympic medalists in a roster of 631 athletes. Of those, 318 are women and 313 are men. They will compete in 43 of the 46 sports.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Brazil, Mexico and Canada are expected to fight for second place in the medals table. The three are bringing some of their biggest stars to the competition, including Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Mexican diver Osmar Olvera and Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil.

American athletes will seek Olympic qualification in nine sports: breaking, boxing, gymnastics (rhythmic, trampoline), sport climbing, field hockey (men’s and women’s), modern pentathlon, artistic swimming, handball and water polo (men’s and women’s).

Athletes in archery, diving, equestrian jumping, table tennis, sailing and shooting can secure quotas that will send them to Paris next year. Those competing in badminton, 3x3 basketball, cycling, taekwondo and triathlon can get ranking points that allow them to qualify. Track and field athletes and swimmers can also get minimum qualification standards for U.S. Olympic team trials.

The U.S. team at the Pan American Games has 13 Olympic champions, including nine who won gold in Tokyo — six members of the women's water polo team, fencer Lee Kiefer, shooter Vincent Hancock and swimmer Brooks Curry.

The other four won their Olympic titles prior to 2021, including Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder in wrestling, and Laura Kraut and McClain Ward in equestrian.

Four years ago, the United States won 293 medals in Lima, Peru — 122 gold, 87 silver and 84 bronze. Brazil came in a distant second with 54 gold, 45 silver and 70 bronze. Mexico finished in third with 37 gold, 39 silver and 62 bronze, edging Canada with 35 gold, 65 silver and 52 bronze.

As the Olympics did in Japan, the Pan American Games are seeking to reach a younger audience with new sports. Breaking, sport climbing and skateboarding will make their debuts at the event. The latter two have already had a first Olympic competition in Tokyo, while breaking will debut next year in Paris.

The opening ceremony of the Pan American Games will take place on Friday at the 47,000-seat Estadio Nacional, around which six new venues for 30 sports were built with an investment of $507 million.

Inaugurated in 1938, the Estadio Nacional held its first major sporting event in 1962 when Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 to win the World Cup title in soccer.

Eleven years later, the stadium became a place of horror with extrajudicial killings and torture after the coup d’etat that ousted President Salvador Allende and led him to kill himself in 1973.

“People will be surprised by how beautiful this National Stadium Park turned out,” Neven Ilic, the president of organizer Panam Sports, said last week. “All Chileans should feel proud of the level of the facilities and because they will be hosting a celebration never seen before in this country.”

The Chilean government says the park that includes the stadium will be a place for the public to practice sports, play and walk as part of the legacy of the Pan Am Games. Authorities also promise to hand over the apartments in the athletes village to families after the event as permanent housing.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Recommended Stories

  • 2024 Toyota Hilux GR Sport II takes a step towards Raptor turf

    Positioned at the top of the Hilux range in Europe, the GR Sport II gets chassis improvements, a specific exterior design, and more tech in the cabin.

  • Stocks open lower after retail sales surprise: Stock market news today

    All eyes are on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America earnings for insight into the impact of high interest rates.

  • Tyrese Maxey focused on reaching another level despite 76ers’ turmoil

    While the James Harden saga looms over Philadelphia’s season, the team’s fourth-year guard has his own plans for success.

  • The Daily Sweat: Will the Phillies stay undefeated at home in postseason play?

    Over the last two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.

  • Shocked by a spike in car insurance rates? Here are 8 ways to save money

    Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.

  • Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to visit Israel as Gaza braces for a possible ground invasion

    The death toll continues to rise more than a week after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7.

  • YouTube debuts new playback controls and creator-focused features

    YouTube is rolling out a new set of features for better mobile-based playback, song search, and creator-friendly tools, including a feature that will highlight the "like and subscribe" buttons when a creator utters those words. The company is making it easier for users to increase playback speed. Additionally, when you are seeking the video to go back or go forward during the scrub bar and want to go back to the place you started, YouTube will indicate the point with a vibration.

  • K2 Space is building a power-rich future for space exploration based on the premise that bigger is better

    Los Angeles-based K2 Space is accelerating its path to orbit with fresh venture funding, new defense contracts and a satellite architecture that will be capable of delivering staggering power levels in a single launch. The company is taking what cofounder and CEO Karan Kunjur described in a recent interview as a “pretty significant contrarian bet against the market.” Although the cost per kilogram of mass has declined with the rise of new launch capabilities, like SpaceX’s pioneering work in rocket reusability, spacecraft and mission designers still face egregious mass constraints.

  • Nova Credit lands $45M to grow its cross-border and alternative data credit products

    Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC,Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.

  • The best smartphones for 2023

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • NFL Power Rankings: After top teams stumble, who is the NFL's best team?

    It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.

  • Goldman's profit declines amid costly retreat from consumer banking

    Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.

  • Microsoft-affiliated research finds flaws in GPT-4

    The co-authors write that, possibly because GPT-4 is more likely to follow the instructions of "jailbreaking" prompts that bypass the model's built-in safety measures, GPT-4 can be more easily prompted than other LLMs to spout toxic, biased text. "We find that although GPT-4 is usually more trustworthy than GPT-3.5 on standard benchmarks, GPT-4 is more vulnerable given jailbreaking system or user prompts, which are maliciously designed to bypass the security measures of LLMs, potentially because GPT-4 follows (misleading) instructions more precisely," the co-authors write in a blog post accompanying the paper. Now, why would Microsoft greenlight research that casts an OpenAI product it itself uses (GPT-4 powers Microsoft's Bing Chat chatbot) in a poor light?

  • 'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for just $30 — that's over 50% off

    This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,000+ shoppers, but hurry — this deal won't last.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on being in a 'beautiful place' with estranged husband Will Smith, 'enjoying' living alone and bringing back 'Red Table Talk' in 2024

    "I didn't write the book to set any record straight," Pinkett Smith tells Yahoo Entertainment. But she does nonetheless on topics including her marriage to Will Smith, friendship with Tupac, the Oscar slap, the future of "Red Table Talk" and more.

  • Invesco raises Swiggy's valuation to nearly $8 billion

    Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.

  • On 'The Late Show,' Stephen Colbert had Jada Pinkett Smith — and COVID

    Though COVID showed up unannounced, Colbert's recent home podcasting experience served him well in the hastily cobbled production.

  • Stack Overflow cuts 28% of its staff

    Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.

  • Ambani's Jio Financial launches lending and insurance businesses

    Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loan to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.

  • Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review: Instagram-worthy shades

    With its latest smart glasses, Meta has managed to improve the core features, while making them more useful with new abilities like livestreaming and hands-free photo messaging.