Pan-European EV Charging Network Reports Continued Growth in 2022

By Alan Hatfield

Pan-European electric vehicle charging network Allego Holding B.V. said it doubled its monthly volume of 100% renewable energy for the two months ending on Feb. 28, 2022.

Allego delivered 10.25GWh through its charging network, compared to the same two-month period one year prior, the company said in a statement today. Total charging sessions increased by 83% year-on-year in the same period to 1.345 million, while the average number of public charging ports also rose 24%, it said.

The company is merging with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ) to become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Accelerating EV adoption in Europe saw the utilization rate to increase from 4.3% to 7.6% in year-on-year in the same period despite the effects of seasonality and a 17% price increase implemented on Jan. 1, the company said. Total unique users increased to 730,000 by the end of February, representing a 10% increase from the end of 2021 and 63% year-on-year in the same two-month period, it said.

“Our use of 100% renewable energy, combined with the strong visibility of our secured backlog, positions us well for the balance of 2022,” Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego, said in the statement. “More importantly, as economies diversify their energy sources and EV penetration increases, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our existing scale and blue-chip partnerships.”