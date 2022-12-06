Pan Malaysia Corporation Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.005 (vs RM0.003 loss in 1Q 2022)

Pan Malaysia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PMCORP) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM66.7m (up by RM57.4m from 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM3.97m (up from RM2.14m loss in 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 6.0% (up from net loss in 1Q 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.005 (up from RM0.003 loss in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Pan Malaysia Corporation Berhad shares are up 5.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Pan Malaysia Corporation Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

