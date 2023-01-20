Pana man arrested on child porn charges could face up to 150 years in prison if convicted

A Pana man was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, as part of a statewide effort from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to apprehend traffickers of lewd images online.

Billy J. Hulfachor, 36, of Pana, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of violating the sex offender registration act. Investigators from Raoul's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Pana Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of Hulfachor's house in the 100 block of South Sheridan Street Thursday and found evidence of child pornography on his computer.

Hulfachor was arrested and made his first appearance in Christian County Circuit Court Friday. A bond hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday.

Hulfachor was convicted in Edgar County in 2003 for aggravated sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child and in Sangamon County in 2013 for failure to register as a sex offender. As a repeat offender, if convicted, he faces up to 150 years in prison.

