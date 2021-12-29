Pana man scuffles with police trying to arrest him Christmas morning

Police lights

A Pana man allegedly injured a police officer during a scuffle Christmas morning at an apartment complex in Pana.

Donald R. Minard, 40, who lives in the Rosebud Apartments, is in custody at the Christian County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Pana police were attempting to arrest Minard after a complaint had been made against him for allegedly exposing himself in front of a child under the age of 13.

The incident was alleged to have happened outside his apartment on Thursday.

See also: 'Praise and thanksgiving': Those at Abundant Faith will usher in New Year in church

When police arrived at the complex, Minard barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to comply with police orders, according to the report.

An officer was able to make contact with Minard later at the front door of his apartment. A struggle ensued and continued inside the apartment.

Minard resisted arrest and scuffled with the officer for several minutes. The officer attempted to request backup with radio communications but was not able to transmit.

A private citizen eventually entered the apartment and assisted in helping to secure Minard in handcuffs.

More: How Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport improvements may mean future growth

The officer received an abrasion to his face.

Sheriff's deputies from Christian County and Shelby County were also at the scene.

Minard has been charged with exploitation of a child under 13, a Class 4 felony, and resisting an arrest. Minard was out on bond on an aggravated battery charge from Shelby County at the time of the incident.

Minard has a first appearance in Christian County court on Jan. 7.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Pana, Illinois, man arrested Christmas morning after police scuffle