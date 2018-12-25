Is Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG (VTX:PWTN) Worth CHF125 Based On Intrinsic Value?

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG (VTX:PWTN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) by following the link below.

The method

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF98.11 CHF123.53 CHF121.00 CHF141.00 CHF133.70 Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.18% Present Value Discounted @ 8.74% CHF90.23 CHF104.47 CHF94.10 CHF100.84 CHF87.93

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF478m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (3.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF134m × (1 + 3.7%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.7%) = CHF2.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CHF2.8b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = CHF1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CHF2.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF96.45. Relative to the current share price of CHF125.3, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

