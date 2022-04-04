Panama City Beach man arrested; BCSO seize 50,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A Panama City Beach man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after Bay County Sheriff's Office investigators allegedly found him in possession of over 119 grams of fentanyl, which equates to over 50,000 lethal doses.

Steven Michael Haley, 50, was arrested on March 31 and charged with trafficking in fentanyl more than 28 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, tampering with evidence, keeping a public nuisance structure, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, failure to register as a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ISO drug: Bay County on alert for new opioid that's 100 times more deadly than fentanyl

Another fentanyl bust: Panama City police find enough fentanyl in one bust to kill nearly everyone living in Bay County

According to Bay County Sheriff's Office investigators who executed a warrant at Haley's Reid Street residence, Haley consumed some of the illegal narcotics and flushed a quantity of the cocaine down the toilet as investigators knocked on his door.

Despite Haley's attempt to dispose of the evidence, BCSO Investigators seized 119.3 grams of fentanyl, 2,133 grams of cocaine, over $5,000 in cash, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Beach man arrested, 50,000 lethal doses of fentanyl seized