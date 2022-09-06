Panama City Beach police investigate child's death after fall from condo balcony

Panama City Beach Police officials continue to investigate the death of a 4-year-old from Georgia who fell Saturday from a Balcony at Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local law enforcement officials continue to investigate the death of a 4-year-old who fell from an 11th-story balcony during Labor Day weekend.

In a press conference Tuesday, Chief JR Talamantez of the Beach Police gave an update on the incident that occurred Saturday at the Laketown Wharf Resort in Panama City Beach.

"This investigation is still ongoing, so there's a lot of information that I will not be able to release ... but I can confirm that we did have a 4-year-old child fall from an 11th-floor balcony above the Laketown Wharf onto the third floor (near) the recreation area of the complex," Talamantez said at the conference.

He also said his department is waiting for the District 14 Medical Examiner to determine the child's cause of death.

Talamantez noted the child's family was visiting from Georgia, and he could not release any information Tuesday into what caused the child to fall from the balcony.

"That's all currently part of the investigation," he said. "Our detectives did respond and interviewed several people, (including) the family. This is a horrible tragedy to come here on Labor Day weekend with your child and you have to go home without them."

More information will be released as it becomes available.

