Panama City Beach police say weekend was a success despite fears of spring break chaos

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Despite some uncertainty, this past weekend did not bring a chaotic wave of crime to the Beach.

In a Sunday afternoon post on the Panama City Beach Police Department's Facebook page, Chief J.R. Talamantez dubbed the weekend a success, noting local law enforcement "successfully prevented any significant incidents" from occurring across the area.

The weekend was advertised for "take over events" similar to Panamaniac in 2022.

"Our collective memories of last year's takeover weekend, when law enforcement faced numerous challenges, have only strengthened our resolve to protect our community," Talamantez wrote in the post. "We have taken the lessons learned from last year and developed a strategic plan to ensure a safer and more enjoyable environment this year. I am pleased to say that our planning and preparation have proven effective in maintaining order.

"Panama City Beach remains a welcoming haven for all who wish to enjoy its beauty, but we will stand firm against any lawless and dangerous activities."

As of about 11:30 a.m. Monday, the post had more than 700 reactions, about 100 comments and almost 90 shares.

Nearly every comment praised Talamantez, his officers and other local law enforcement agencies for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

Panama City Beach police declined on Monday to release arrest data for the weekend, saying they would do so on Tuesday.

The weekend's uncertainty stems from March 26-27 of last year, when more than 160 people were arrested throughout Bay County in connection to Panamaniac, an unsanctioned event that gained traction on social media and brought waves of unruly tourists to the Panama City Beach area.

Those arrested over the two days racked up almost 260 combined charges, of which more than 70 involved drugs, 60 involved guns and 15 involved alcohol.

Local law enforcement officials discovered flyers circling on the internet for similar events slated to occur this past weekend.

Talamantez said in the post a key factor in the weekend's success was his department's partnerships with other departments not only across the Bay County, but in surrounding regions as well.

"I am immensely proud of the hard work, professionalism and dedication shown by our officers in carrying out their duties," he wrote. "Their unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our community is truly praiseworthy.

"I (also) am grateful to the businesses that have taken proactive measures during this time, as well as the local and county leaders for their unwavering support in providing tools and resources to help us maintain order."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Beach police say weekend wasn't as chaotic as feared