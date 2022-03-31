Panama City Beach shooting at Executive Inn leaves one person in hospital Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY BEACH — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Thursday morning in Panama City Beach.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at the Executive Inn at 9424 Front Beach Road.

BCSO dispatchers received a call for help and responded to the shooting at about 12:50 a.m.

"Deputies arrived to discover one person had been shot," a BCSO release reads. "The victim is currently in a local hospital, expected to recover. The investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe the incident is specific to those involved and domestic in nature."

The release also noted that no arrests had been made as of about 8 a.m. Thursday.

This is the second shooting to occur since Sunday off Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

