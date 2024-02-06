Panama City celebrates Black History Month: 4 special events to check out

Black History Month in Panama City.

PANAMA CITY — Black History Month is in full swing in Panama City.

Black History Month is celebrated every February nationwide, and there are several events in Panama City. Here's a look at some of them. Do you know of a Black History Month event going on in Bay County? Send information to DCSmith@gannett.com

Groundbreaking ceremony: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

This event will be Feb. 16, 4-5 p.m., at 705 E. 14th Court, Panama City. The mayor invites the community out to celebrate the grand opening of the MLK Recreation Center.

Florida State University Panama City BHM Luncheon

This event will be Feb. 21, 10 a.m-1 p.m., at 4750 Collegiate Drive, Panama City. Dr. Alma Littles, interim dean of the FSU College of Medicine, will speak on "Impact Tomorrow: Becoming a Champion of Change."

'America’s First Muslims: From Chains to Civil Rights'

This presentation will take place at Florida State University Panama City, which hosts professor Hadia Mubarak, Ph.D., from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event is Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m., at 4750 Collegiate Drive, Panama City.

Black History Month Festival @ A.D. Harris School

This event will be Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 819 E. 11th St., Panama City. The community will have an opportunity to engage in Black culture, with vendors, food trucks and live performances featured.

