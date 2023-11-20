Panama City lawyer charged with trying to set off explosives outside Chinese Embassy in DC

PANAMA CITY − A local attorney remains in custody, accused of attempting to bomb a Chinese Embassy.

According to information provided by the United States Attorney's Office, Christopher Rodriguez, an attorney practicing out of Panama City, was arrested on Nov. 4 in Lafayette, Louisiana, on four felony charges related to an attempted bombing of the embassy of the People's Republic of China in Washington, D.C.

An affidavit from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia says the incident occurred on Sept. 25. About 2:45 that morning, U.S. Secret Service officers found an unattended backpack along the embassy's fence.

This is some of the security footage the U.S. Attorney's Office says connects Christopher Rodriguez to the attempted bombing at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

"Inside of the backpack was a bag of Expert Grill brand charcoal briquets," the affidavit reads. "Inside the bag of charcoal briquets was approximately 14 pounds of a grey granular material and two clear plastic containers containing approximately a half-pound each of a similar gray granular substance.

"One of the containers had a partial bright orange label on it stating, 'rifle targets.' The remainder of the labels had been removed. This packaging ... is consistent with exploding targets."

The granular material found in the backpack was consistent with ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder − two substances typically used in explosive mixtures.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage from the University of the District of Columbia, as well as three businesses and a residence along Connecticut Avenue shows Rodriguez traveling on foot and by vehicle "around the target location before and after the backpack containing explosives was discovered."

He also was seen carrying not only the same type of backpack found at the embassy, but an elongated bag similar to those used to transport a rifle.

"Exploding targets are designed to initiate when shot with an ammunition round traveling approximately 2,000 feet per second or faster," the affidavit reads.

While examining the scene, officers found three shell casings, bullet fragmentations and impact marks along the wall where the backpack was located.

This is some of the evidence connecting Christopher Rodriguez to the attempted bombing on the Chinese Embassy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"The presence of shell casings ... and bullet fragmentations near the wall indicates that one or more subjects attempted to detonate the explosives by shooting at the backpack from in or around that location," the affidavit reads.

On Oct. 6, National DNA Index Systems matched DNA found on a shoulder strap of the backpack with a California Department of Justice arrestee specimen from Rodriguez. He was previously arrested in June 2021 in Los Angeles County by the California Highway Patrol on charges of possession of a loaded and concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a switchblade knife.

During a search of the his vehicle then, troopers found "several bags and jars labeled Tannerite," which "is a brand of exploding targets" that is "consistent with the substance recovered from the backpack found outside the Chinese Embassy," according to the affidavit.

Along with the listed evidence, law enforcement officials also discovered phone records, purchase records and additional security footage connecting Rodriguez to the attempted embassy attack, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez was charged with four felonies related to the Sept. 25 incident: damaging property occupied by a foreign government, using explosive material to commit a felony, attempting to use an explosive material with malicious use and possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive devices.

The News Herald made multiple unanswered attempts to contact Rodriguez's law firm.

Jennifer Davis, spokesperson for The Florida Bar, confirmed in an email that the organization has an open file on Rodriguez regarding the allegations.

Davis also noted disciplinary matters involving Florida attorneys − except those conducted in circuit court − are confidential and property of The Florida Bar. Because of this, she could not say whether the bar is taking any disciplinary actions against Rodriguez.

