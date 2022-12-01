Panama City man, 42, sentenced to 35 years in prison for drug trafficking, possession

PANAMA CITY − A local man will spend decades in prison for trafficking and possessing hard drugs.

According to a news release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, James Wakefield, 42, of Panama City was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Judge Timothy Register to serve 35 years in prison.

Wakefield was arrested in 2020 for possessing heroin and small bags holding more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He also had more than 30 previous felony convictions.

Prosecutor Frank Sullivan shows jurors drugs and evidence during the Tuesday sentencing of James Wakefield, a 42-year-old Panama City resident.

"I have to consider the criminal history, which does show quite a history of burglaries and grand thefts and tampering and so on," Register said.

Wakefield received a 30-year sentence, which includes a mandatory minimum of seven years, for the methamphetamine. He also received five years, which will run concurrent with the first sentence, for possessing heroin.

During the Tuesday sentencing, prosecutors presented four witnesses. They were three investigators with the Bay County Sheriff's Office and an expert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the release, BCSO Sgt. Steve Cook testified that another man was found in possession of a smaller amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop earlier that same day. They identified Wakefield "as a large supplier."

That man later in the day was contacted by Wakefield, who asked him to bring a tool needed to fix his truck, which broke down on U.S. 231 near State Road 20. Cook testified the man brought Wakefield the tool and then confirmed with BCSO that Wakefield was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

"Cook testified that when he exited his vehicle and identified himself (to Wakefield) as a law enforcement officer, (Wakefield) turned around and began to walk away, reaching into the front of his pants and throwing down a large baggie that contained multiple smaller baggies of methamphetamine and one of heroin," the release reads.

"(Wakefield's) defense alleged the cooperating witness planted the drugs himself under direction of a 'crooked' cop, but the state and ultimately the jury discounted that claim."

